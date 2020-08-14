Could Drive Through Haunted Houses Be The Trend for 2020?

As 2020 continues on we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has many people questioning, how will our favorite holidays be impacted? We're already in the middle of August, and we aren't too far off from Halloween. Usually in the next month or so haunted houses start opening up, so how will the pandemic be impacting them?

In Japan, a haunted house has gone viral for opening their doors, but in a drive through fashion. It has me wondering if this will be more of a trend we will see more of this year?

I don't have the answers, so this is just my opinion, if things stay how they are I feel like we may be able to enjoy haunted houses this season, but with more social distancing between the actors and people going through the haunted house. It seems like a drive through option may make that even easier. It will definitely be interesting to see what happens, but I can say humans are so creative, and I know people will come up with some creative way to get everyone into the Halloween spirit even if this year is a little different than we're used to.

Last year this video got a lot of views after car riders filmed themselves going through a drive through haunted house that included a haunted car wash. Honestly the experience looks so fun, and still keeps that creepy factor you'd expect from a haunted house.

So what do you think? Would you go to a drive through haunt?