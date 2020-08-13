AMC Theaters Offering Throwback Prices for Reopening

This is something I was very happy to see for a couple of different reasons. One, movie theaters will be opening again. Two, the cost to go and see a movie will be much, much cheaper. We’re talking about old school prices.

AMC is going to be reopening theaters nationwide this month. More specifically Thursday, August 20th. Of course, this is big news for all of us movie buffs. What else makes this great is that prices will be dropping as well. As I said, it’s a big drop. You will be able to catch a movie for a whole 15 cents! I repeat. Movie tickets at AMC will be 15 cents a showing. It’s all part of the company celebrating 100 years of movie showings. They are calling it “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices”.

AMC has had a few different intended reopenings this summer. However, those were all canceled due to rises in Coronavirus cases across the country. Luckily, we are only a few days away from this reopening. I think it’s safe to say that will happen this time.

Unfortunately, for those of us in the Tri-State, we may have to take a bit of a road trip for “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices”. The closest AMC theaters for us will not be opening until the 27th. The crazy price drop is only going to last for one day. But if you are in dire need of going to the movies and getting a great deal, there are a couple of theaters in Indianapolis that will be open for the promotion. I’m taking names for anyone who wants to take a road trip.

Regardless of whether or not you take advantage of the 15 cent movie tickets, I’m glad to see that movie theaters will be opened soon. Plus, there will actually be a few new titles to enjoy with the reopenings. Disney’s “New Mutants”, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”, and “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe. If you need to get a hold of me for the rest of August check any of the open movie theaters.