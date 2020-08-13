Downtown Evansville Stays Up Late for ‘Moonlight Madness’

Here's a great chance to experience downtown Evansville like (maybe) never before - at night. Many of the shops and restaurants along Main Street, and throughout downtown, close down in the early evening. Sure there are some exceptions, especially if there is an event at the Ford Center (remember when we used to have those?), but for the most part, there's not a lot of activity at night. That will NOT be the case on Friday, August 14th though.

The folks from Downtown Evansville want you to come out for Moonlight Madness, this Friday from 6pm-9pm. There will be extended shopping hours, and plenty of special deals that won't be available any other time. You can take tours of the Meridian Plaza & the Renaissance Condominium Buildings from 6pm-7:30pm. There will also be live entertainment and street music while you're shopping and/or eating. And it looks like just about every business downtown is participating.

Shopping

Dining/Drinks

Visit the Downtown Evansville site to see the specific deals being offered by each business and to get anymore Moonlight Madness info you might need.