Downtown Evansville Stays Up Late for ‘Moonlight Madness’
Here's a great chance to experience downtown Evansville like (maybe) never before - at night. Many of the shops and restaurants along Main Street, and throughout downtown, close down in the early evening. Sure there are some exceptions, especially if there is an event at the Ford Center (remember when we used to have those?), but for the most part, there's not a lot of activity at night. That will NOT be the case on Friday, August 14th though.
The folks from Downtown Evansville want you to come out for Moonlight Madness, this Friday from 6pm-9pm. There will be extended shopping hours, and plenty of special deals that won't be available any other time. You can take tours of the Meridian Plaza & the Renaissance Condominium Buildings from 6pm-7:30pm. There will also be live entertainment and street music while you're shopping and/or eating. And it looks like just about every business downtown is participating.
Shopping
- Decades of Design
- Elements Design Studio
- Enjole' Interiors
- Outside the Gift Box
- Posh on Main
- River City Coffee & Goods
- River Kitty Cat Cafe
- U Factor Studio
- Angelo's Italian Restaurant
Dining/Drinks
- Arazu on Main
- Bru Burger Bar
- Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket
- Emge's Deli, Pizza & Ice Cream
- Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar
- High Score Saloon
- Kevin's Backstage Bar & Grill
- Lic's Deli & Ice Cream
- Milano's Italian Cuisine
- Myriad Brewing Company
- Peephole Bar & Grill
- The Rooftop
- Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant
- Zuki Downtown
Visit the Downtown Evansville site to see the specific deals being offered by each business and to get anymore Moonlight Madness info you might need.