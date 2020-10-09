See What’s New in Downtown Evansville During Moonlight Madness

We are lucky to have a thriving downtown area here in Evansville. Small locally-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District has a full calendar of events, that encourages shoppers to visit downtown shops and restaurants. Moonlight Madness is the next event planned for Friday, October 9, and it sounds like it's going to be amazing.

Live Music - Hudsy, JD Wilkes, Dave Flick and Souls & Strings II







Specials - Downtown stores and restaurants will be offering special deals







Open Late - Most of the downtown shops close early, but for Moonlight Madness, they will be open from 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.







Downtown Tours - If you are thinking about moving to Downtown Evansville, you'll be able to tour condos that are for rent.







There are a couple of new additions to the alleys, and they are perfect for photos.

Evansville's 2nd mural in Self.e Alley by Michael Smith.

“Small businesses provide the uniqueness that make our community different from other cities,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID. “We invite the community to join us downtown and support our local businesses. Safely shop in our stores, dine in our restaurants, and imagine yourself living downtown on your condo tour,” he added.

Social distancing will be required, even though this is mainly an outdoor event. Businesses have taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and you may be required to wear a mask.

In addition to this Friday night's event, there is one final Moonlight Madness shopping event planned for October 23.

I would suggest starting with an after work snack at Two Farmers Burger and Beignets food truck. They will be serving at Myriad Brewing from 4:30 P.M.- 8:30 P.M.

