Relive the ‘Goonies’ Adventure at Lincoln Amphitheatre This Fall

This year marks the 35th anniversary of one of my favorite childhood movies - The Goonies. Lincoln Amphitheatre will transform into a drive-in theatre for a special screening of the 1985 classic on Saturday, October 10th. The gates to the parking lot/drive-in will open at 6pm, and the movie will begin at 7pm. In addition to the movie, there will be children’s games and activities in the parking lot before the show. Full concessions will also be available that night. Tickets for the movie are just $8 each and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or on the phone at 812-937-2329.

I was nine yeas old when The Goonies came out, and it was just the best thing ever. Seriously, that movie had/has it all. It's got a group of friends going on an adventure, it's got action, it's got plenty of laughs, it's got some tense and kinda scary moments, it's got young love. What else do you need? By the way, the importance of the "Truffle Shuffle" can NOT be understated. I re-watched the Goonies recently and it still holds up today.

Who would of thought that in the coming years and decades, young Mikey (Sean Astin) would go one to play one of the greatest sports underdogs ever (Rudy) and would help save Middle Earth from Sauron (Lord of the Rings trilogy). How could we know, then, that Josh Brolin's very first film role, as older brother Brand, would eventually lead to him portraying George W. Bush or the biggest, purplest bad guy in the Marvel cinematic universe.