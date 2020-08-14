Family Members of Missing Evansville Mom Plan Fundraiser

Dawnita Wilkerson, 44, has been missing for almost eight weeks and there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance. As the family continues to seek answers, they are banding together for a fundraiser tomorrow.

EPD via Facebook

As the search continues to determine the whereabouts of Dawnita Wilkerson, her grieving family can only pray for her safe return, search, and continue to keep her information in the spotlight. It's been 55 days of waiting and wondering. They just want to bring her home. Hopefully this fundraiser will help in some way to do just that.

The community is banding together to show support for Dawnita and her family on Saturday, August 15th, 2020. This will be a chance to help raise awareness, come together and raise money to help this loving family. It's needs to be a huge turnout tomorrow from 11AM-11PM at Garvin Park in Evansville. Be sure to wear your pink!

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Wilkerson family and we hope that answers will come soon.

Dawnita Wilkerson Fundraiser

"A GoFundMe account has also been created to help care for her teenage daughters and cover costs (flyers, signs, events, travel...etc.) to bring greater awareness to the issue and to help us to bring Dawnita home. Any help is greatly appreciated."

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dawnita Wilkerson, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979 or you can make an anonymous tip by calling the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME. The City of Carbondale Police Department is also assisting the Evansville Police.