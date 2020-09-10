Henderson Kentucky Police Need Help To Locate Missing Teen

The Henderson Police Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing girl. Police say 15-year-old Trinity McAtee was last seen on September 2, 2020. According to reports, McAtee has been described at 5 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a green shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity McAtee, you are asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

[SOURCE: 14News]