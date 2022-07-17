A Stateline area resident named Shantel Hayes is on a desperate search to locate her missing grandparents who were traveling from Arkansas to Loves Park, Illinois to visit family, and she's praying we can all help find them.

Silver Alert Issued for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Arkansas

According to KAIT in Arkansas, the Hoxie Police Department officially issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes whose last known whereabouts were at the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas on July 12, 2022.

Harold and Bonnie Hayes are both 77 years old and likely driving a 2009 silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE.

Police have confirmed that the Hayes were traveling to visit family in Loves Park when they went missing, and their extremely concerned granddaughter has been posting updates on social media saying they are "lost and confused".

Most Recent Spottings of Harold and Bonnie Hayes

According to reports from their grandaughter Shantel, since leaving Arkansas Harold and Bonnie have been spotted in Iowa, a Casey's in Oregon, and even in the Downtown area of Rockford, but local police departments have still not been able to track the couple down.

Please keep a close eye out this weekend for this missing couple and pray that they are located safe, I can only imagine the extreme panic their family is experiencing right now If you have any information about Harold and Bonnie Hayes' whereabouts, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department at 815-319-6000 immediately.

