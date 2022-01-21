Indiana One Room Schoolhouse Undergoes Home Renovation You Have To See To Believe [PHOTOS]

As a little girl, Grandpa B. would take me to Billie Creak Village, in Rockville, IN. It was a little village with a general store, blacksmith, candle maker, pottery maker, quilt maker, a couple of cabins and a one room school house. I was obsessed with the school house.

When we would go and visit the village, I wanted to sit in the schoolhouse all day. I would pretend to be a student, sitting at a wooden desk, imagining all of the other kids that might have been in the room.

Or, I would pretend ti be the teacher and make my grandpa be the student. He would play along for quite a while. Then, he would bribe me with a trip to the general store to get some candy sticks and I would be willing to leave the school behind until my next visit.

Now, as an adult, I have driven by many an abandoned, run down old school house or church. I can't help but imagine what it would be like to renovate one of them and turn them into a home.

Well, someone in Ft Wayne, IN, did just that. They were living my school house living dream. They have since sold the schoolhouse home to another lucky family.

According to fox2now.com,

The schoolhouse was built by J.F. Wing & Co. in 1883 and called the Cory School, named after the man who sold the land to Aboite Township, John Cory. Students attended class there until 1938.

The report also states that the former owners of the schoolhouse, and the property surrounding it, bought the schoolhouse because their grandfather used to teach in the one room school. They bought as an act of love, hoping to preserve it.

The next owners are the ones that bought the schoolhouse and turned it into a literal masterpiece. All of the wear and tear damage was fixed. The couple built on to the schoolhouse and completely renovated every inch of it. Last year, the current owners sold it, which allowed us a peek inside.

Let's take a look, again. It's amazing!

Indiana One Room Schoolhouse Undergoes Incredible Home Renovation

I think the renovation owners need to have their own show on HGTV.

