Five Below Raising Prices on Certain Items But Keeping Their Name

Anytime I need a little knick-knack, charger cord, or notebook, I head to Five Below because everything is $5 or below, but times are changing.

For the first time in 17 years, the discount chain is raising its prices, but not on all items. Here is a statement from the company:

And as you can see, the items that will be priced above five dollars will have their own section. I don't know about you, but any tech item that is $10 or below is still a good get. It's a stocking stuffer paradise.

There are Five Below locations in Owensboro and in Evansville.