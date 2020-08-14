We've all seen those bumper stickers on the back of someone's car boasting about their honor roll student or maybe displaying their kids' names for their extracurricular but have you ever wondered what kind of information that really gives to someone with nefarious intentions?

I've never put much thought into what a sticker on someone's car says beyond it's face value but police in Richland, Washington shared an eye opening info graphic. Stickers like the ones I mentioned above can really tell a lot more about you than you may realize. Take a look at the graphic below.