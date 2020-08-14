You Can Walk Over A Literal Shark Tank On A Rope Bridge At The St. Louis Aquarium

It's Shark Week, and the St. Louis Aquarium just unveiled a new attraction that isn't for the faint of heart.

The St. Louis Aquarium is debuting a new rope bridge that hangs over their 250,000 gallon shark tank called Shark Canyon.

St. Louis Aquarium

According to Riverfront Times, the new rope bridge is 15 feet long and hangs about 7 feet above Shark Canyon. Are you brave enough to walk across it?

Shark Canyon is the home to many different species of sharks including nurse sharks, zebra sharks, blacknose sharks, as well as rays, sea turtles and fish, according to a press release from the aquarium.

The bridge opens this week and will be available moving forward as apart of an add-on experience.

The St. Louis Aquarium reopen in June with new protocols as a result of COVID-19, which you can learn more about here.

If you enjoy walking over the rope bridge, you can get a little more crazy and actually swim with sharks at another aquarium in Missouri. Check it out below!