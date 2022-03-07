Warrick County Sheriff Warns Area Residents Of Spring Scams

Scams are nothing new in the Evansville area, however, now is a good time to remind you what to look out for as scams will be on the rise this spring.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to ways people can get scammed nowadays. It's honestly kind of scary, especially for the elderly, who typically fall victim more often. That's why Warrick County Sheriff, Michael Wilder, took to social media to warn residents to stay vigilant and offer a few tips on how to spot a scam.

Get our free mobile app

Scams On The Rise This Spring

Consider this your warning. According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office, scam calls typically intensify in the spring, when people file their taxes and some get refunds. When you think about it, this makes complete sense. Scammers try to get you to give them your hard-earned money, that's obvious, right? When do people typically have a little extra money? Tax season! So, it's very likely that you will receive scam calls or emails more frequently this spring. According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office:

“This time of year, we tend to see an increase in scam calls. It’s important to note that no legitimate company or entity would require you to pay to receive a prize,” stressed Sheriff Wilder. “Scam artists will also make these offers seem very attractive. Remember if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is."

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept B4LLS loading...

Tips On How To Not Fall Victim Of Scams

Warrick County Sherriff, Michael Wilder, offers residents a few tips on how to make sure your money doesn't end up in the hands of scammers. These are very important tips that you will want to share with your loved ones:

Assume any unsolicited phone call is a scam.

Ask for a call-back number. If one is provided, do not call until you check it out first.

Contact the sheriff’s department and ask about the call you’ve received.

Never give out banking/credit card information to a caller. Hang up. Then call your bank or credit card company to ask about the situation.

147292100 Carlos_bcn loading...

Examples Of Scams To Look Out For This Spring

Wilder offered up a couple of examples of scams that you might see this spring in the Evansville area. One of them is a Publishers Clearing House phone call scam claiming that you have won but you have to pay some fees. The other scam that the Sheriff makes mention of is one where scammers try to get money from Social Security recipients via either a phone call or a letter. You can learn more about these scams and how to protect yourself in the post below.

Here's How to Claim Your Unclaimed Property Unclaimed Property is like a shelter for money just waiting for its owner to claim it. There are a few easy ways to search, and then fill out a confidential form in order to get the money that already belongs to you.

How To Tell Someone You're From Warrick County Without Saying You're From Warrick County There are several ways to tell someone where you're from without actually telling them where you're from. Let's take Warrick County for example.