NASCAR Driver Tony Stewart Selling His Indiana Dream Home

Tony Stewart's Columbus, Indiana house looks like a luxury hunting resort. The pictures are crazy.

This is, in no way, meant to disrespect the legendary NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. But, this house is not for everyone. The decor is what I would call redneck chic. With that being said, this is Tony Stewart's dream home. If you're a big Tony Stewart fan and have $30 million to drop on this hillbilly heaven, you might want to take a tour of the nearly 20,000 square feet of this Hoosier home located at 10285 W Youth Camp Rd in Columbus, IN.

The Hidden Hollow Ranch sits on 415 acres of woods and has 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a kitchen with a hibachi grill, and a 2 story waterfall at the entrance of the home. If you love having parties you might want to check out the lower level of this home according to Zillow,

Lower level includes bowling alley, game area, golf-simulator room, and lighted onyx bar. Guesthouse and large workshop on property.

Let's dig into some of these amazing photos.

Tony Stewart's Columbus, Indiana House for Sale

Click here to see more photos of the Tony Stewart house for sale.

