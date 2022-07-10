Only in a place like Ohio would I expect to run across something like this. Don't get me wrong I'm no stranger to people decking out their rides, but this is a little different. Of course, we all remember the MTV show "Pimp My Ride", well this man decided to reinvent the wheel they created. The world is not new to car modifications as they've been going on for decades, but we've never seen anything like this.

Some of the most common vehicle modifications are wheels/rims, exhaust, and paint jobs, while this man chose something different. We're used to seeing different colored rims, large wheels, straight pipe or exhaust drops, or excellent paint jobs, but not these renovations. A Midwest man took his love for action movies and superheroes and figured out a way to incorporate them into his ride.

A Columbus man can be seen riding around his city with arguably the most decorative vehicle in the state of Ohio, if not the entire Midwest. There is no way to miss this guy strolling down the street, as his ride sticks out like a sore thumb. When you see him coming towards you, you can't help but stare, wondering what in the world is going on with his car. As he pulls closer, your jaw will most likely drop to the floor and you'll think, "Is this guy off his rocker?"

As he rolls by you'll be able to spot many recognizable characters from popular tv shows, movies, and even movie series. Some of the most noticeable are the Avengers, from Captain America to Iron Man to even the Hulk. He has others like toy story characters, DC universe characters, video game characters, and even real-life action figures. Like WWE, UFC, and Boxing fighters and even sports figures as well such as football, basketball, and other athletes. He was heard in a video saying there are around 3,000 action figures on his car.

I don't see many tricked-out rides anymore, but when I do I always stop to admire them. Most of the time now, it's normally just expensive sports cars or my dream car that catches my eye, until I came across this. This action figure truck is awesome and I hope I get a chance to see it the next time I'm visiting Columbus.