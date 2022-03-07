Ohio County Native Dakota Hayden to Appear on American Idol

This Sunday night, you can watch Dakota Hayden, a Fordsville native, audition for a spot on the 20th season of "American Idol". We had a chance to chat with the Trinity High School senior before his episode will air.

To say this young man is going places would be an understatement. I've been lucky enough to see Dakota Hayden and his music career grow over the last several years. He never misses an opportunity to perform at charity events and you can often find him performing at local bars or festivals. And, if you're lucky enough, you may get to see him perform on Broadway Street in Nashville on any given weekend. Now, we'll get the chance to see him perform on television. Big things are happening for our hometown country boy!

Dakota Hayden Set to Appear on American Idol

Dakota is set to audition for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan on the 20th season of "American Idol". The 17-year-old Fordsville, Kentucky native will appear on the show Sunday night. We know his episode will air on ABC at 7 PM, but we're unsure of the exact time he performs for the judges. We had a chance to chat with the Trinity High School student today about his Idol journey so far, what it was like performing for Katy, Lionel, and Luke, and how he feels about his chances of winning. Although Dakota couldn't share much, you could still hear the excitement in his voice! Take a listen.

There will be an "American Idol" Watch Party at Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at 7 PM. There is no quota for Dakota. Let's fill the place!

Dakota Performs at Bar Louie

Before appearing on "American Idol", he will take the stage at Bar Louie in Downtown Owensboro. Get your dancing shoes ready because, on Friday, March 11th Dakota will light up the stage. He'll not only perform cover songs that you know and love, but he'll also perform some of his original songs too.

For the Love of Alivia Fundraiser

Come out to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 from 12 PM until 4 PM for a great fundraiser. There will be silent and live auctions, a cruise-in, delicious food, and amazing artists that are lined up to play. Dakota will take the stage from 12 PM until 1 PM. It's actually his 18th birthday so let's celebrate!

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A fundraiser is being planned to send her to the Smokey Mountains on her dream vacation.

Dakota Hayden Wins 2020 "Shine" Singing Competition

Dakota Hayden competed in the 2020 season of "Shine" and WON the competition. A YouTube competition solely based on writing, music, and talent. He sang an original song called “Already Gone,” which was inspired by the loss of his grandfather. It's such a powerful song that continues to inspire many.

Here's the winning "Shine" moment!

Now, let's pray that Dakota has another winning moment and is crowned the next "American Idol"! We wish him the best of luck.

