We told you that Dakota Hayden's world was about to change forever. Recently the Ohio County teen appeared on American Idol, impressing the judges and receiving a ticket to Hollywood. Now, he has a brand new single dropping next week. We have a short sample of the song!

It was a great moment when Dakota Hayden, a 17-year-old from Fordsville, Kentucky took the American Idol stage recently. His highly anticipated episode didn't disappoint. He showed such poise and confidence singing Luke Combs When it Rains it Pours. He received positive feedback from Lionel, Katy, and Luke calling Dakota Top 10 Material.

Dakota's Winning Moment

Any Other Way by Dakota Hayden

Jumping off his early American Idol success, Dakota is set to release some new music. He worked with a great producer and if the entire song is as good as the snippet, he may have a huge hit on his hands. Any Other Way will be available to purchase on April 1st, 2022. Pre-save below so you don't miss out on the big day!

For the Love of Alivia Fundraiser

Come out to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 from 12 PM until 4 PM for a great fundraiser. There will be silent and live auctions, a cruise-in, delicious food, and amazing artists that are lined up to play. Dakota will take the stage from 12 PM until 1 PM. It's actually his 18th birthday so let's celebrate!

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A fundraiser is being planned to send her to the Smokey Mountains on her dream vacation.

Dakota Hayden Wins 2020 "Shine" Singing Competition

Dakota Hayden competed in the 2020 season of "Shine" and WON the competition. A YouTube competition solely based on writing, music, and talent. He sang an original song called “Already Gone,” which was inspired by the loss of his grandfather. It's such a powerful song that continues to inspire many.

Here's the winning "Shine" moment!