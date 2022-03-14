Watch Kentucky’s Dakota Hayden Winning Moment on American Idol

Dakota Hayden's world is about to change forever. The Ohio County teen appeared on American Idol last night impressing the judges. He received the coveted golden ticket and is heading to Hollywood.

It was a great moment when Dakota Hayden, a 17-year-old from Fordsville, Kentucky took the American Idol stage last night. His highly anticipated episode didn't disappoint. He showed such poise and confidence singing Luke Combs When it Rains it Pours. He received positive feedback from Lionel, Katy, and Luke calling Dakota Top 10 Material.

Dakota's Winning Moment

I'm beyond proud of Dakota. He has such a big chance of winning the entire competition. If he doesn't? Won't matter. He has a BIG career ahead of him. Heck, the judges don't even know yet that he's also is a special songwriter. We can't wait to see where this journey takes him!

We had the chance to talk to Dakota before his episode aired. He was excited, to say the least!

For the Love of Alivia Fundraiser

Come out to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 from 12 PM until 4 PM for a great fundraiser. There will be silent and live auctions, a cruise-in, delicious food, and amazing artists that are lined up to play. Dakota will take the stage from 12 PM until 1 PM. It's actually his 18th birthday so let's celebrate!

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A fundraiser is being planned to send her to the Smokey Mountains on her dream vacation.

Dakota Hayden Wins 2020 "Shine" Singing Competition

Dakota Hayden competed in the 2020 season of "Shine" and WON the competition. A YouTube competition solely based on writing, music, and talent. He sang an original song called “Already Gone,” which was inspired by the loss of his grandfather. It's such a powerful song that continues to inspire many.

Here's the winning "Shine" moment!