FEMA Hiring for Emergency Management Positions to Assist with Kentucky’s Deadly Tornado Recovery Efforts

-from FEMA Newsdesk

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Frankfort, and the surrounding areas to assist with Kentucky’s recovery from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill a variety of emergency management functions. Posted vacancies include positions in logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance, external affairs, community planning, and information technology.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go to usajobs.gov to learn more and submit their applications. Salaries range from $16.12/hour to $45.24/hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.

Get our free mobile app

These job postings will close March 14 or when the agency has received 200 applications, whichever is sooner. People who are interested in applying should do so as soon as possible. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring, and selection process.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.