Kentucky Dog Sees Something No One Else Can See and He’s Freaked Out [VIDEO]

Our pets are amazing. We love them so much, our lives, are their lives. They are our constant companion. Whether it's moments of joy and happiness, or moments of anxiety and fear, they are by our side supporting us and protecting us.

Soon after my mom passed away, my husband was at home by himself, with only or pets. I warn you this is going to freak you out. Anyway, he was thinking abut mom and missing her.

While she was in Hospice, he told her that, if she could, to give him a sign after she passed that she was ok. Sitting at our kitchen bar, after her passing, he asked mom for that sign. He thought very deep about trying to communicate his request to her.

Moments later, all of the pet, at once, moved into the family room. When he got up to see what they were freaking out about in the other room, he couldn't believe what he saw.

All of our pets were looking at the far corner of the room. All of them were looking toward the same spot. the dogs were parking happily and the cats were acting like they do when they are happy to see somebody.

He immediately called me to tell me what had happened and that he felt like through the pets, she had given him a sign. He felt like, even though he couldn't see anything in the corner, they saw her in the corner of the family room. And, their reaction was the sign he had asked her for.

Dog Sees Something in the Corner

On one of the Facebook groups I follow, Haunted History of Kentucky, I saw this video and it reminded me of my husband's similar experience. But, in this video, the dog seems scared of what he sees.

This is what Reagan has to say about her dog and seeing something in the corner she, herself, couldn't see.

I never post this kind of thing but our little dog will go to certain areas in the house and just bark at the wall or at a corner. I caught the end here but he was adamantly barking and growling at this corner. I thought maybe he’s catching a reflection on the tv cabinet BUT he never approaches the glass on the tv cabinet when he does this. He barks directly in the corner where there’s nothing but a lamp. - Reagan Erica Hutton/pullquotes]

Watch her dog's nervous and on-guard behavior.

This is so weird and a little creepy. I had the same look on my face while watching the video that he had during the video. Id this even possible? Did he really see something?

Can Dogs See Things We Cannot See? The American Kennel Club explains it like this,

A dog's field of vision is much wider than ours; they can see objects at a greater distance, and their ability to see in twilight, dusk, and dawn is far superior to ours, making it possible to pick up certain movements that are undetectable to the human eye.

Can Dogs See Spirits?

According to bustle.com, who interviewed a paranormal investigator from Florida and often takes her Pugs with her while she works, the answer is, yes. Dogs have been reported, many times, to have seen things that could be only be explained as spirits.

...two rescued Pugs on an investigation where they spotted unusual activity. They stopped and looked at a spot on the wall, and she later discovered that the original owner, who was believed to be haunting the property, had an office in that spot.

Is There Scientific Proof That Dogs Can See Ghosts?

Well, yes and no. We know that dogs' senses are far superior to ours. They can do some extraordinary things that we can not. Even though they can detect diseases in humans, seeming predict natural disasters, hear things we can't, etc, seeing ghosts that we can't see, probably not a thing.

Dogs’ auditory perception is another area where they perceive the world around them in a vastly different way from human beings...These differences may be connected to their ability to pick up on different and undetectable phenomenons that we do not. - Dr. Mary Burch, director of the AKC Family Dog Program and a certified animal behaviorist.

So, it IS scientifically possible, but see ghosts is probably not what is happening.

It could be absolutely accurate that the dog is picking up on something we may not be able to see. But what they are perceiving may not be Casper the Friendly Ghost. - Russell Hartstein, a certified dog behavior consultant and dog trainer in Los Angeles/AKC

