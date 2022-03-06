One Of Illinois’ Scariest Conventions Features Free Admission

It is free to enter one of the scariest conventions in Illinois.

People In Illinois Love To Be Scared

I do not know if you have noticed but being "scared" has become a thing. People are totally into stuff like paranormal activities, ghosts, UFOs, Bigfoot, and anything that is strange and scary.

Fans get excited about things like ghost hunting, paranormal tours, horror movies, scary books, websites dealing with fear, and so much more. The internet is filled with blogs, videos, and podcasts about anything related to it.

Do You Enjoy The Paranormal

I have been on a couple of ghost hunts myself and I really enjoyed them. It seems like people are really into it or can not be bothered. There is no in-between. If a person likes paranormal-type stuff, then they are usually "super-fans" that are always looking for more information.

Perfect Event For Paranormal Fans

If you are a fan of the paranormal then this is the perfect event for you. It is the Chicago Paranormal Conference. The convention is being held this Sunday, March 6th from noon until 6 pm at the Pescadon Banquet Center in Summit, Illinois (just outside of Chicago).

More Details About Chicago Paranormal Conference

Free Admission

Vendors

Gemstones

Occult items

Oddities

Weirdness

Mysticism

Tarot Cards

Palm Readers

Psychics

Raffle

Music

Food

For more info, HERE

Live recording of "Ghostly" podcast (one-hour special)

Guests include Jack Chavez - paranormal investigator Tony Szabelski - ghost investigator Sam Maranto - Illinois State Director of UFO Network Barnaby Jones - Sasquatch seeker Dan Guzman - Medium



