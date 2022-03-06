Take a Hike! Evansville Parks Department Launches New Urban Trails Challenge

After what has been a bit of a rougher winter than we're typically used to around southern Indiana, there's no doubt we're all looking forward to Spring and being able to get back outside and enjoy some sun and warmer temperatures. I know I am. Chances are the sometimes bone-chilling temps of winter that kept you indoors for the better part of the past three-or-so months led to you adding a couple of extra pounds because it was much easier to stay inside under a nice warm blanket watching TV and snacking than it was to get up and move around a little bit. I know I did. In an effort to help us get moving again, the Evansville Parks Department is launching a new walking challenge designed to help you shed that winter weight (or winter insulation, if you prefer) and enjoy several of the amazing landmarks the city has to offer.

What is the Evansville Parks Department Urban Trail Challenge?

The new initiative is a six-mile trek along the Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage. It begins at the Evansville Museum downtown and ends at Garvin Park on the city's north side.

There are two options for navigating the trail:

Meet a friend or family member at Garvin Park. Leave one vehicle there, then carpool to the Museum and start walking back. That way, you'll have a vehicle waiting for you when you get back to the park. Make a 12-mile walk back going round-trip.

Document Your Journey

As you walk the trail, you'll pass or walk along, the following six landmarks.

Four Freedoms Monument Joan Marchand Bridge Shirley James Gateway Plaza Lamasco Trailhead Dream Graffiti Wall Garvin Park Grand Stand BONUS - Story Book Trail at Garvin Park

Stop long enough to take a selfie. At the end of your walk, or at some point thereafter, stop by the Department of Parks & Recreation office inside the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street and show them your pictures. In return, they'll give you a free vinyl sticker you can proudly display on your car, a reusable water bottle, laptop, or whatever you want to show everyone you completed the challenge.

Be sure to post those pictures to your social media accounts to, because that's what we all do, right? Take pictures to share with all our friends. I think that's the whole reason social media was started. Anyway, when you share those photos, make sure you hashtag them with #EVVUrbanTrailsChallenge and tag the Parks Department (@EVVParksandRec on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).

Guided Trail Walks

In a post on their Facebook page announcing the challenge, the Department says staff members will be leading walks along segments of the trail the first four Saturdays in April with more details on those walks to come. Be sure to follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates.

[Source: Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation on Facebook]