Have You Ordered Your Free At-Home Covid-19 Test Now You Can Order 4 More

On January 3, 2022, I wrote a piece about the difficult journey my wife and I had in finding a Covid-19 test during the last holidays.

Then on January 11, 2022, I wrote another piece warning people of the fake Covid-19 tests being sold online and what you should do to avoid those fake tests.

Starting in the middle of January the Federal government created a website in which you could order 4 at-home Covid-19 tests. My wife and I ordered our 4, it was quick and easy to order and they were delivered about a month later.

During Joe Biden’s State of the Union address he said:

Even if you already ordered free tests tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from Covidtests.gov starting next week.

As of this morning and I just experience it myself the website stated:

starting next week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an additional set of 4 tests.

Starting next week you can order an additional 4 free at-home Covid-19 tests at covidtests.gov or if you need help you can order your at-home tests by calling 1-800-232-0233 or (TTY 1-888-720-7489). Once online they only ask for your first and last name, email address (only if you wish to receive shipping notifications) and shipping address.

from Covidtest.gov from Covidtest.gov loading...

As I stated my wife and I ordered ours in January and all went well. I would recommend if you believe you could need them in the future to go ahead and order your free Covid-19 test.