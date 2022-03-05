Are Those Separate Trash and Recycling Bins at Fast Food Restaurants Fake?

A TikTok video has gone viral after exposing what appears to be a fake recycling bin at a Subway restaurant.

In a video shared by user @garayua21, you can see two waste options in the fast food restaurant: one for recycling and one for trash.

The TikToker sarcastically jokes that they're helping save the planet one step at a time.

"Oh boy, I can't wait to help the environment," @garayua21 quips, adding, "Yeah, help the environment," as he tosses a plastic Starbucks cup into the recycling portal of the waste bin.

However, when the user opens the compartment covering what should be two separate bins, all of the waste — both recyclables and trash — appear to go to the same place, unsorted.

See for yourself, below:

The video has s far garnered over 10 million views, and most comments are from users who say that they feel bamboozled and frustrated by the alleged unsorted waste bins.

Some are even questioning why they're given the option to recycle if everything is just apparently thrown into the garbage anyway.

"It is like this everywhere you think your recycling, but it's just going to the dump. The biggest scam in the world," one user wrote.

It sounds odd, but there is actually a name for this corporate-style waste system: greenwashing.

Greenwashing is when a company markets itself as environmentally friendly to customers, but their efforts are simply all for show/

Sadly, companies often spend more money on marketing themselves as eco-friendly rather than actually implementing worthwhile changes.

Subway isn't the only restaurant under fire for allegedly greenwashing its customers.

Starbucks was also criticized after the coffee company began swapping out their plastic straws, hoping to deter customers from using single-use plastic. While the initial move was praised for being progressive, others claimed it was greenwashing as they still offer plastic cups.