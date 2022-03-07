32 Year Old Unsolved Kentucky Murder Mystery Is Absolutely Gruesome
Everyone loves a good unsolved mystery until it shows up on your front door. Owensboro-Daviess County is on the map for a 32-year-old murder mystery and the details are gruesome.
WARNING: This post has some graphic photographs.
OUT FOR A HUNT
The story dates back to the early 90s according to several different media outlets that have covered information over the last 30 years. Two hunters were out hunting in Philpot off Pleasant Valley Road and came across a man's body completely naked and missing his hands, feet, and teeth. Local authorities were called and when they arrived they found that the man had been severely beaten and even shot.
WHO WAS THE MAN?
Law enforcement officials believe that the man was between the age of 25-40 but they couldn't be quite sure. They weren't able to get fingerprints or identify him through teeth impressions because all of this had been removed. According to doenetwork.com;
Estimated Age: 25-40 years old
Race: White
Sex: Male
Height: 5'0" to 5'7"
Weight: 125 to 140 lbs.
Hair: Curly, medium brown with some gray on the temples; up to 8" long. He was clean-shaven at the time of death.
Eye Color: Possibly blue.
Distinguishing Marks/Features: Light complexion with tanned arms.
OTHER DETAILS
While the man did not have any clothes on there was a pair of gold-rimmed glasses found near his body. His face and skull had been beaten so severely it was sunk in. I was asking our local historian and know it here at WBKR Brent Gardner and he said he remembered this case well. He said it was believed he may have been brought here from Chicago by the mob and dropped. There is actual physical evidence leading back to a suspect if the DNA of the remains could ever be tested. Victimology has not allowed law enforcement professionals to reach a conclusion.
A BREAK IN THE CASE IN 2007
It was reported that in 2007 the man's DNA was sent off and identified as a missing man from Indiana by the name of Scott Morris. More testing was performed a year later and they found that there had been a mistake and the body did not belong to Morris.
We had the opportunity to speak with Retired Sheriff Keith Cain. The case was originally belonged to him.