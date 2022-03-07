Get a Taste of the Islands with this Delicious Caribbean Cornbread Recipe
I absolutely love visiting the Caribbean. What's not to love, right? If you've ever been, you know exactly what I am talking about. The ridiculously amazing blue waters, breathtaking beaches, blazing sunshine and an undeniable sense of hospitality on just about any island you visit.
Of course, another reason to love the Caribbean is the food. One of my favorite experiences traveling in the Caribbean was in St. Lucia. We took a fun tour of the island and, randomly, ended up at this couples' house. By the way, she was happy to see us, but was apparently not happy the guy sitting next to her. LOL.
Seriously. Our tour driver rolled up in front of this house, went inside and brought out the most insane loaves of bread ever. I mean, look at this thing! It looks like the leg of an animal.
They were piping hot, right out of the oven. He also brought out big blocks of cheese which we placed inside the bread so it would melt. The end result? Magic! It was SOOOO good.
Today, What's Cookin'? guest Patty Millay is serving up a big ol' helping of islands-inspired bread as well. Have you ever tried Caribbean Cornbread? I'll be honest. Until today, I hadn't. But this is unique and creative and tasty!
From Patty:
I know - Caribbean corn bread ... sounds crazy doesn't it! My mama would never have allowed sugar in corn bread.... certainly not pineapple, corn and cheese! I'm fortunate to have made friends on several social media cooking groups and one of them posted a picture of pineapple cornbread from a little diner back home. It took some digging to find this recipe but it's one that I'll make again... and soon.
This sweet creation would bode well with bbq ribs or any tangy protein. At our house, it stands alone with a big cold glass of milk and it's good to go!
Here's how to make it!
CARIBBEAN CORNBREAD
1 cup flour
3/4 cup yellow corn meal
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter
1/2 cup sugar
3 eggs
14.5 ounces canned creamed corn, (one 14.5 can, or 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup drained crushed pineapple
4 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup canola oil - plus 2
Directions:
In a mixer, cream the butter and sugar. While the mixer is running, add the eggs one at a time beating well after each egg.
