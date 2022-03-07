The 14th round of Guns & Hoses is set for Saturday, April 9th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The event is not only one of the most entertaining sporting events you'll see all year, but it's also the biggest annual fundraiser for 911 Gives Hope, the Evansville-based non-profit formed and staffed by local first responders who takes that money and distributes it to other non-profit organizations that work with children dealing with disabilities. While the event often raises over $100,000 over its roughly three-and-half hour timeframe each year, the need for funds is constant. Like other non-profits, the organization accepts donations year-round through its website and its Facebook page by sharing the story of its mission with the public. And right now, one of their biggest fans is doing just that and encouraging you to do the same.

Meet Emersyn Betz

Emersyn is the daughter of an Evansville Police Department officer and a 1st Grader at Resurrection Catholic School on the west side who was given $5 and a task by her teacher — use that money to make a difference in our community.

As I assume you've figured out by now, Emersyn has decided to take that $5 and donate it to 911 Gives Hope. With the help of her mom, Lindsey, she put together this video showing her meeting with Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin to discuss her plan and ask you to do the same.

Emersyn is collecting donations until March 10th. Once the money is collected, she'll once again meet with Chief Bolin to present him with a check.

Let's help Emersyn make that check a large one. Donate whatever you can in one of the following ways:

Cash

Check

Venmo to @Lindsey-Betz

Guns & Hoses 14

Shannon Booker via 911 Gives Hope on Facebook

Tickets for Guns & Hoses 14 at the Ford Center are on sale now for as little as $15 with children 12 and under only $5. Don't miss this wildly entertaining night. Get your tickets now at the Ford Center box office or online through Ticketmaster.

[Source: Lindsey Schenk Betz on Facebook]