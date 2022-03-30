NO JOKE: Guns & Hoses 14 Weigh-Ins Set for April Fool’s Day

If it feels like we just enjoyed Guns & Hoses not that long ago, it's because we did. On August 28th, to be exact. After having no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition due to the COVID pandemic, and pushing the 2021 edition off until last August when case numbers had dropped before the Delta variant caused them to spike again, the 14th round of Guns & Hoses will return to its regularly scheduled April timeslot. Specifically, April 9th. Just like rounds one through 13, before the fighters face each other in the ring, each and every fighter must first step on the scale and literally size each other up at the pre-fight weigh-ins.

When Are the 2022 Guns & Hoses Weigh-Ins?

This year's weigh-ins will take place at a new location, Bud's Rockin' Country Bar & Grill on Franklin Street in Evansville.



The weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM and will feature a majority of the fighters scheduled to face off in the night's fights (some are unable to attend due to their work schedule or other prior commitments).

Does Guns & Hoses Have Weight Classes?

Unlike a sanctioned boxing event, or UFC pay per view, there are no weight classes for Guns & Hoses. This means fighters are not required to be within a certain weight range (for example, a light-heavyweight can't weigh more than 205 pounds). With that said, the 911 Gives Hope matchmakers do their best to pair up fighters who are as close to equal size as possible. The reason for this is two-fold. 1) Safety. This prevents a 145-pound fighter from taking on someone who is 300 or more pounds who, in theory, could put more weight into their punches and therefore hit a little harder. 2) Entertainment Value. Ideally, you want two fighters you believe will put on a good show for the crowd. If one outweighs the other by a considerable amount, it's possible the larger fighter could tire out quicker which could lead to a lot of clinching to give the larger fighter time to catch their breath. No one wants to watch that. They want to see both fighters swinging for the fences in an attempt to knock out their opponent.

What Happens During Guns & Hoses Weigh-Ins?

Each fighter in attendance will be called up to the stage by the weigh-in host (i.e. Me) and step on the digital scale to get their official weight. Most fighters keep it simple. They'll lose their shirt and shoes, strip down to a pair of shorts, and step on the scale with a little flexing thrown in at the end. However, past weigh-ins have featured a few fighters adding a little flair to the proceedings with American Flag-themed Spandex briefs or messages painted on their chest.

After both fighters from each fight have weighed in, they'll strike a boxing pose and face off for a photo op.

Who Can Attend the Guns & Hoses Weigh-Ins?

The weigh-ins are free and open to the public (including children), so grab your friends and head to Bud's Rockin' Country Bar & Grill for a bite to eat, a beer, and to get ready to see this year's Guns & Hoses' gladiators step on the scale as they get ready to do battle at the Ford Center on April 9th.

Tickets for Guns & Hoses 14 are available now at the Ford Center box office and online through Ticketmaster.

