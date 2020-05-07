Warrick County High Schools Will Air Virtual Graduations On WEHT

Warrick County high school seniors have had a challenging end to their senior year missing out on sports, prom, and now a traditional graduation ceremony. However, the Warrick County School Corporation has partnered with WEHT to provide a virtual graduation ceremony.

WEHT will provide a virtual graduation ceremony for all three Warrick County high schools. This ceremony will include student speeches, the calling of all members of the class of 2020, and a proclamation that will name them high school graduates. While this isn't how the class of 2020 and their families expected to end their senior year, they will at least be honored in some fashion. You can see the full announcement from the WCSC below:

Warrick County School Corporation

UPDATE:

The Warrick County School Corporation has issued a follow up to their previous release to families and students.

On top of the virtual graduation ceremonies, they say that they are also happy to provide a traditional commencement exercise later in the year for all three high schools, provided it is allowed by the state and federal governments, Indiana Department of Education, and local and state Health Department directives. WCSC will provide updates as information becomes available. You can see the full release below:

Warrick County School Corporation

I can't begin to tell you how bad I feel for seniors. They are missing out on life events that we all took for granted in the past. It's heartbreaking that they won't be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Just know that your work over the past twelve years has not gone unnoticed. You were dealt a bad hand in your senior year, but I know that you will come out on top in the end.

I want to share with you a video that a couple of Boonville High School seniors made for their senior class. While this was a video meant for Boonville seniors, the message is something that I think all seniors could use right about now.