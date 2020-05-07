Whatcha Drinking? The Tri-State’s Favorite Beverages [Gallery]

Aside from needing oxygen to breath, the next most essential thing we need in our lives is something to drink. The human body can last a long time without food, but we gots to keep ourselves hydrated in order to live. Obviously, water is all we 'really' need to consume, but that's no fun. There are so many other delicious beverages to choose from.

May 6th was National Beverage Day, so we asked our friends on Facebook to tell what their favorite beverage is. We, of course, saw several of the obvious choices. We were surprised by some of the really random drinks, and surprised by a couple really BIG omissions.

I don't know about you, but on a list of favorite drinks, I would expect to see the following beverages (which did NOT make our list):

Milk

Beer

Lemonade

Root Beer

Kool-Aid

Gatorade

And now to the beverages that people said were their favorites.