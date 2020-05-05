Evansville Public Libraries Plan to Resume Services in Phases

Press Release from EVPL's Heather McKinney:

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Administration in collaboration with the EVPL Board of Trustees, have a phased plan to resume services in stages. A reopening date has not been set.

At this time, EVPL locations and returned materials are undergoing a thorough cleaning and sanitization. Safeguards are being installed to ensure the safety of EVPL staff and users. Library staff will be returning to locations to prepare services, which will include EVPL To Go, a curbside pick-up service, in the coming weeks. Library users are urged to continue to utilize EVPL’s digital collection, which includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, and more, available 24/7.

EVPL will continue to navigate these circumstances with everyone's safety and health in mind, making decisions informed by the latest science-based information and our Library Policies and in collaboration with the EVPL Board of Trustees.

