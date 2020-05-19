EVPL Announce First Ever All-Virtual Summer Reading Program

I love reading and I love the resources provided by our local public library system. Evansville is incredibly fortunate to have such a large library network. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our local library is still closed to the public at this time as they practice the proper protocol as outlined by the governor.

In the meantime, and until we can get back to perusing the stacks, The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library has announced that they will be hosting their first ever all-virtual summer reading program. This is an important resource for summer 2020, especially considering the impact of the coronavirus on normal day to day operations of public places, like the library. The reading program will kick off Saturday, May 23rd and continue through the entire summer, concluding on Saturday, August 1st.

The EVPL said this about their summer reading program,

This year’s theme, Our Summer: Imagine Your Story, celebrates every individual’s unique story and encourages all of our participants to imagine new possibilities. Reading is the best way for anyone to learn no matter what age! Reading and sharing stories opens up new worlds and encourages new ideas. As we continue to provide and expand our digital resources and services during the temporary closure of EVPL locations, we want to be sure everyone still has the opportunity to read and earn prizes by participating in our annual summer reading celebration.

The program has been incentivized for participants including prizes like gift cards for local businesses, family zoo membership and more. To learn more or to sign up to participate in the Summer Reading Program visit EVPL.org here.