Make Reading at Home Fun with ‘Storytime to Go’ Kits from Evansville Public Library

One of the EVPL's most popular programs, Storytime, can now be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your home thanks to the new Storytime to Go kits. The kits have everything you'll need to make the Storytime experience complete, including a shaker egg, a scarf, a beanbag, and bubbles. Parents will also find a resource guide with helpful information about how to provide the best Storytime possible.

EVPL Oaklyn Assistant Experience Manager, Lauren Vos-Wanner, says “EVPL’s Storytimes are designed to provide a foundation for a child’s early literacy development. With the Storytime To Go kits, little ones can explore reading, singing, talking, writing, and playing with their adult on their own schedule.”

Storytime to Go kits will be available at all eight EVPL locations (details below) and can be picked up through the curbside service EVPL To Go. For the time being, due to availability, kits will be limited to one kit per family (while supplies last). More kits will be available throughout the year.

Erika Qualls Barnett, EVPL Programs & Outreach Manager. says “We hope that caregivers will feel supported and empowered to incorporate early literacy skill development into their daily lives with our Storytime To Go kits. We want every caregiver to feel comfortable and confident when creating a Storytime outside of a library environment.”

EVPL Locations

Central - 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

East - 840 E. Chandler Ave.

McCullough - 5115 Washington Ave.

North Park - 960 Koehler Dr.

Oaklyn - 3001 Oaklyn Dr.

Red Bank - 120 S. Red Bank Rd.

Stringtown - 2100 Stringtown Rd.

West - 2000 W. Franklin St.