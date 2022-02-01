February is Black History Month and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has prepared some special programs to give members the opportunity to learn more about the history of black Americans and the important role they have played in the history of our country.

Scott Kinney, the EVPL's CEO/Director says, “Black History Month is an opportunity to highlight and dive into the history and heritage of Black Americans. We hope our

programming, displays, and activities will become opportunities for learning and sparking discussions."

Each of the eight EVPL locations will offer bundles that include books, movies, and CDs that are either created by black Americans or are about black history. There will also be a recommended reading list for children, teens, and adults. Those lists feature books by Black authors, are about Black history or highlight the work done by black individuals. The EVPL is also offering some fun, creative, interactive ways to observe and learn more about Black History Month - once again, for all different age groups. Take a look...

Youth Programs & Activities

Scavenger Hunt: Happening all month at the North Park location

STEAM Spirit: Black History Month Spotlight: Wednesday, February 2 at 4:00 pm at EVPL McCollough

Family Storytime: Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 am at EVPL Red Bank

Teen Programs & Activities

Teen Trivia - Black History Month: Monday, February 21 at 4:00 pm at EVPL Central

YA Novels & Comics to Read in Celebration of Black History Month: done virtually

Spotlight on YA Black Authors: Friday, February 18 at 4:00 pm at EVPL Central

Adult Programs & Activities

Spotlight on Black Romance Authors: Wednesday, February 9, done virtually

Fright Club - Dread Nation by Justina Ireland: Thursday, February 16 at 6:00 pm at EVPL North Park

Rather Be Reading - Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi: Tuesday, February 22 at 2:00 pm at EVPL North Park

Family Activities

