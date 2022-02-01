Evansville Public Library Observes Black History Month With Special Bundles of Books, Movies, Music

Evansville Public Library Observes Black History Month With Special Bundles of Books, Movies, Music

Canva

February is Black History Month and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has prepared some special programs to give members the opportunity to learn more about the history of black Americans and the important role they have played in the history of our country.

Scott Kinney, the EVPL's CEO/Director says, “Black History Month is an opportunity to highlight and dive into the history and heritage of Black Americans. We hope our
programming, displays, and activities will become opportunities for learning and sparking discussions."

Get our free mobile app

Each of the eight EVPL locations will offer bundles that include books, movies, and CDs that are either created by black Americans or are about black history. There will also be a recommended reading list for children, teens, and adults. Those lists feature books by Black authors, are about Black history or highlight the work done by black individuals. The EVPL is also offering some fun, creative, interactive ways to observe and learn more about Black History Month - once again, for all different age groups. Take a look...

Youth Programs & Activities

  • Scavenger Hunt: Happening all month at the North Park location
  • STEAM Spirit: Black History Month Spotlight: Wednesday, February 2 at 4:00 pm at EVPL McCollough
  • Family Storytime: Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 am at EVPL Red Bank

Teen Programs & Activities

  • Teen Trivia - Black History Month: Monday, February 21 at 4:00 pm at EVPL Central
  • YA Novels & Comics to Read in Celebration of Black History Month: done virtually
  • Spotlight on YA Black Authors: Friday, February 18 at 4:00 pm at EVPL Central

Adult Programs & Activities

Family Activities

LOOK: 28 Modern Black History Makers & Moments

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

 

 

Filed Under: Evansville Public Library, EVPL
Categories: Best of Evansville, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top