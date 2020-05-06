The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent stay at home orders, has had some type of impact on everyday life in the Tri-State as most of us limit our time out of the house to help slow the spread of the virus. For the American Red Cross, that limited time has had a dramatic impact on the local blood supply. Now that Governor Eric Holcomb is slowly beginning to ease restrictions with his "Back on Track" plan, representatives with the Red Cross have set up several blood drives over the next week to give you a chance to help bring supply levels back up.

Here's when and where you can make a donation:

May 7th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: 29 South Stockwell Road, Evansville

May 8th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: 701 Tile Factory Road, Mt. Vernon

: May 11th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: 29 South Stockwell Road, Evansville

May 12th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: 29 South Stockwell Road, Evansville

May 14th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: Crossroads Christian Church - 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh

May 15th, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: Crossroads Christian Church - 10800 Lincoln Avenue, Newburgh

In an e-mail to local media outlets, Red Cross Executive Director, Theo Boots said, "Due to still following social distancing policies, it is essential to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org."

[Source: Southwest Indiana American Red Cross]