Fresh Meat Supply Issues Hit the Tri-State

Slowly but surely, we are getting back on track to feel somewhat normal again. It’s nice to see local businesses open back up. Of course, there are some restrictions and extra precautions. Schnucks has announced that they will be limiting the amount of fresh beef you can purchase.

Customers can only buy two packages of fresh beef at a time. This has to do with the current state of fresh meat supplies across the country. Beef now joins the list of other limited purchasing items at Schnucks.

Schnucks, however, is not the only store in the Tri-State to limit your meat purchasing. Fresh Thyme, Kroger and Costco have also felt the effects of a weaker fresh meat supply chain.