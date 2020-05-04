10 Things Your Hairdresser Wants You to Know Before Your Next App

On Friday, Indiana Governor Holcomb revealed the plan to get the state back on track. The road map was broken down into 5 stages, with a couple of sub-stages in between. In Stage 2 salons will be able to reopen, but not until the second week (May 11) Hairdressers and Barbers can begin booking clients, but it won't be business as usual. You will need an appointment - No walk-ins, there will be social distancing and masks in use. If you are 65 + you will need to wait until May 24 to be scheduled in a salon.

IN.GOV: BackOnTrack

The salon is like our little sanctuary, with a side dish of therapy. But we know that our next appointment is going to look very different. I needed answers, so I turned to my stylist, Katelyn Ross, with all of our questions. She got with her fellow stylists in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties, to figure out what their clients will need to know.