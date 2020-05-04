Watch Darth Vader Give You A Tour Of An Evansville Home For Sale

YouTube via Will and Katie Ritter

May The Fourth Be With You while you go house shopping.

Evansville Real Estate Agent, Will Ritter got very creative with a tour of one of his listings on May 4th (Star Wars Day). Somehow, he managed to get Darth Vader from a galaxy far, far away, to give you a virtual tour of an Evansville home on the market.

The video's description says:

Dapper Darth Vader shows off a newly listed house in Evansville, Indiana. 5012 Paddock Drive in the desirable Stables neighborhood has much to offer. Let the Force guide you to this 3 bed, 2 bath quality townhome with more space than a Mon Calamari cruiser. This Parade of Homes award-winner also has a 2.5-car attached garage and a master suite fit for a Republic senator.

Watch as Darth Vader gives you a one of a kind tour through this Evansville home:

Will, I truly hope you do more home tours like this. A fun and creative way to market yourself and get eyes on your listings! Maybe on Halloween, we might get a tour from Michael Myers? Just wishful thinking. Oh, and tell Darth that I loved him in the "Star Wars" movies!

 

