Watch Darth Vader Give You A Tour Of An Evansville Home For Sale

May The Fourth Be With You while you go house shopping.

Evansville Real Estate Agent, Will Ritter got very creative with a tour of one of his listings on May 4th (Star Wars Day). Somehow, he managed to get Darth Vader from a galaxy far, far away, to give you a virtual tour of an Evansville home on the market.

The video's description says:

Dapper Darth Vader shows off a newly listed house in Evansville, Indiana. 5012 Paddock Drive in the desirable Stables neighborhood has much to offer. Let the Force guide you to this 3 bed, 2 bath quality townhome with more space than a Mon Calamari cruiser. This Parade of Homes award-winner also has a 2.5-car attached garage and a master suite fit for a Republic senator.

Watch as Darth Vader gives you a one of a kind tour through this Evansville home:

Will, I truly hope you do more home tours like this. A fun and creative way to market yourself and get eyes on your listings! Maybe on Halloween, we might get a tour from Michael Myers? Just wishful thinking. Oh, and tell Darth that I loved him in the "Star Wars" movies!