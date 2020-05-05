Here’s How You Can Help #GivingTuesdayNow ‘Global Day of Unity’

You've probably heard of GivingTuesday, but did you know it's not just about donating to charities on one day? GivingTuesday is a movement of generosity to create awareness about charities and encourage everyone to do nice things for one another.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has been designated #GivingTuesdayNow, a day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Giving back doesn't have to involve money, although local nonprofits would greatly appreciate it if you can donate. Here are some ways that you can get involved with #GivingTuesdayNow:

Send someone a card

Call a friend

Volunteer virtually

Bake a cake for someone

Donate to a nonprofit

Post about a nonprofit on social media

Compliment a stranger

Thank a grocery store clerk

Give a generous tip

Facetime an older relative

Paint kindness rocks

Support a local business

Our friend Victoria Flaherty, Assistant Director of Development at the Evansville Rescue Mission, joined us on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about #GivingTuesdayNow and how you can help.

You get the idea. Now, go forth and be nice.