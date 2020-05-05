Here’s How You Can Help #GivingTuesdayNow ‘Global Day of Unity’
You've probably heard of GivingTuesday, but did you know it's not just about donating to charities on one day? GivingTuesday is a movement of generosity to create awareness about charities and encourage everyone to do nice things for one another.
Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has been designated #GivingTuesdayNow, a day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Giving back doesn't have to involve money, although local nonprofits would greatly appreciate it if you can donate. Here are some ways that you can get involved with #GivingTuesdayNow:
- Send someone a card
- Call a friend
- Volunteer virtually
- Bake a cake for someone
- Donate to a nonprofit
- Post about a nonprofit on social media
- Compliment a stranger
- Thank a grocery store clerk
- Give a generous tip
- Facetime an older relative
- Paint kindness rocks
- Support a local business
Our friend Victoria Flaherty, Assistant Director of Development at the Evansville Rescue Mission, joined us on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about #GivingTuesdayNow and how you can help.
You get the idea. Now, go forth and be nice.