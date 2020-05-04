Annual Master Gardner Plant Sale Going Online for 2020

Spring is in full swing (rhyme unintentional - or was it?), and thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic about the only thing you can do outdoors while safely practicing social distancing is get your landscape looking good again with some fresh plants and flowers from the Southerwestern Indiana Master Gardener's Association.

Normally, "The Tri-State's Largest Plant Sale" would happen at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, but as we know all too well, these are not normal times so like everyone else, they've adjusted by giving you the opportunity to shop for the plants you want online. Here's how it works:

Browse all the plants they have available through their website. They have everything from perennials and annuals to vegetables, herbs, water plants, and more. Pick however many you want/need, and pay for them online with your credit or debit card. Print your receipt. If you're ordering through your phone, save the receipt somewhere you can get to it easily. After your purchase goes through, you'll receive a call from a member of the Association to arrange a pick up time on May 7th, 8th, or 9th. Take your receipt to the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center Auditorium at your scheduled time to pick up your plant(s).

Pick will be by appointment only meaning you won't be able to just show up and ask someone to run in and grab what you want on those three days.

Proceeds from both will benefit the Southern Indiana Master Gardeners Association. For more information on the group, visit their website.

[Source: Southern Indiana Master Gardeners Association on Facebook]