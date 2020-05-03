Holiday Drive In Announces Official Opening Date

Fans of the drive in will be happy to know that Holiday Drive In will be opening up for the season very soon.

I can not wait to go on opening night to watch two great movies for one low price and, of course, to enjoy my personal favorite: the double cheeseburgers...especially after the year we have had so far.

The Holiday Drive In announced earlier this week plans to open their facility soon. While they don't give an official opening date, they did give us a glimmer of hope that we will be able to enjoy the drive in in the very near future:

We didn't have to wait long to find out how soon "soon" was. The six screen drive in theater announced that opening night of the 2020 season will be on Friday, May 8th. As far as the movies and restrictions and regulations you can expect next weekend, that information will be coming soon.