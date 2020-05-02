How To Make The Best Tater Tot Casserole Ever

My tater tot casserole is always a hit whenever I make it. So I want to share how to make it with you to add to your list of meals that your family loves to eat.

Now I know most recipe blogs give you some long story about their dad and how somehow this recipe makes the writer thing of him whenever they make it...well I know all you care about is the recipe, so I won't waste your time here!

My tater tot casserole is super easy to make, and I promise that you and your family will enjoy it. Here's what you will need to make it:

Ingredients:

2 lb ground turkey cooked, seasoned, drained

2-2lb bags tater tots

2 cans cream of mushroom

2 cans evaporated milk

2 cans cream of chicken

onion powder

garlic powder

seasoned salt

2 cups of preferred shredded cheese (I like to use Colby and Monterey Jack)

Paprika

Now here's how to put it all together: