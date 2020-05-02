Dreaming of the Smokies? Here’s 5 Things You HAVE to Do on your Next Vacation

I'm not sure about you,but lately I have been dreaming about vacation. With everything going on in the world, I'm just ready to pack my bags and go on an adventure (when the time is safe of course). One of my favorite places to visit is Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. There's so much to do, and it's not too far of a drive so you can enjoy a long weekend, or go for an entire week. You won't run out of things to do.

In fact, there's so much to do in the Smoky Mountains that it can be a bit overwhelming. I'm here to help you narrow down what to do, with five must do things on your next Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge vacation!

Personally, I'm a bigger fan of staying in Gatlinburg than I am Pigeon Forge, just because I think Gatlinburg has a more mountain town feel, whereas Pigeon Forge feels more touristy. The good news is, you can stay in either one and the other is just short driving distance.