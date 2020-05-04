App Keeps Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Connected to Members

Not even Covid-19 and social distancing can keep the Evansville Boys and Girls Club from having an impact on the community. Today they will be delivering 100 meals to club members.

Still looking for a way to connect with their members, the Club used the REMIND text app to hold a contest. The first 100 members to respond would receive a boxed lunch courtesy of both Evansville Buffalo Wild Wings locations. The meals include boneless wings, dipping sauces and fries. To add to it, the lunches will also include a special prize that consists of LEGO and Stem kits. The meals and prizes will be delivered by staff members today between 1pm and 3pm.