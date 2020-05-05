Evansville Rescue Mission is a local non-profit providing services to men, women and children in need across the Evansville area. One way that they are able to provide those resources is through the sale of donated items at their thrift store locations. But how can you donate to them if you aren't close to the actual store location? Easy! The ERM has multiple donation bins around the city, including a brand new one that is now located on Evansville's north side, near the ERM's Camp Reveal on Boonville-New Harmony Road. You can drop off any clothing donations inside the bin. The mission does ask that you refrain from depositing breakable donation items into the bin though.

