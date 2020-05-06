This Converted School Bus is a Tailgating Dream Come True [PHOTOS]

I always thought it would be cool to take a school bus and convert it into a tailgating/party bus. I had it all planned out. I'd load it up with people, food, and drinks, take to Indy, and enjoy a few hours of tailgating before a Colts game. But, as it turns out, it takes money to that, so that dream has been put on the back burner, for now anyway. However, one Indiana man was able to make that dream a reality.

Obvious Purdue fan, Spencer Allman, posted photos of his Boilermaker party bus on Facebook last Thursday to see if anyone would be interested in buying it. Turns out someone was, and as of yesterday (Sunday, May 3rd, 2020), Spencer had found a fellow Boilermaker fan willing to take it off his hands. Even though it's no longer available, Spencer was nice enough to let me share his photos of the inside and outside so you can have an idea of how to pull it off if you ever decide you want to do something similar. Check this out.