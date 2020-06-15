2020 Parade of Homes: See Inside $1.1 Million Newburgh Mansion

The 2020 SIBA Parade of Homes just wrapped up, but we can still tour the homes virtually. If you can imagine that new house smell as you scroll through these photos, you'll feel like you are really there.

With Lakeside views and 5, yes 5 bathrooms, you can see why this home in Newburgh is worth $1,175,000. It's located in Bellevue Estates, off of Bell Road. This custom built home is by C•A•C Custom Homes, a locally owned family business. Chris Combs builds the homes, his wife Kara designs them and their son Cayman oversees the projects. You know that the landscaping will be done right, because they also happen to own Combs Landscaping.