Walmart is dipping its toes into something a bit different. Beginning in late August, Walmart will be hosting drive-in movies at stores all across the country, including here in Evansville. According to TheWalmartDriveIn.com, movie showings will begin as early as August 14th. Here in Evansville, it looks like it will be a little later, with showings October 16th, 17th, 20th & 21st. Here's what you need to know.

The pop-up event will tour the Unites States with stops at 160 of their Walmart Super Centers. Movies will begin at 7:30pm each night, with gates opening at 6pm. Be sure you get there early as they won't allow late admission once the movies start. It costs nothing to attend but you do need a ticket for your vehicle and they can only be gotten online in advance. You won't be able to buy a ticket at the gate. You will need an FM radio and your car radio will work. Parking spaces will be socially distanced and they ask that you stay in your cars. If you do need to get out of the car, masks will be required. As this is a family-friendly event, no alcohol will be allowed on the property. To see more event rules and view FAQ, visit here.

Get a ticket here. Below, you'll find the list of movies that will be shown at the Walmart Drive-in pop-up events across the country: