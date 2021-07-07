TV Veteran Bob Higley (Shaped by Faith)

As a television industry veteran, Bob Higley has over 30 years of experience including CEO of Upliftv, CEO of Parables TV, Vice President of Distribution for TBN and Vice President of Affiliate Relations at TCT Network. Bob has a thorough knowledge of the cable, satellite, broadcast and Streaming TV.

We met Bob a few years ago when I was invited to be a guest on his show, Uplifting People. My husband Robin and I had a blast working with Bob, producer of the show and their TV crew.

Bob shares his personal testimony on my show, and it is so powerful! WOW, GOD!

Bob also shares how God led him each step of his TV career and the Divine connections God placed in his path.

