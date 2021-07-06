Evansville PD Looking for Hit & Run Suspect in 6/30 Incident

There are a lot of risks involved every time you get behind the wheel of your car. No matter how good of a driver you are, how alert you are, or how rigorously you follow the rules of the road, there is still risk involved.

One of those risks, unfortunately, is being involved in an encounter with a hit-and-run driver. According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Evansville Police Department, authorities are currently looking for help to identify just such a driver.

Get our free mobile app

In the post on Facebook, the Evansville Police Department says they are looking for helo identifying a pick-up truck believed to be an older Dodge Dakota. The hit and run accident took place on June 30, 2021 at a gas station described by police as being, "in the 1900 block of N Green River Rd."

Using that information, and a quick Google search, it appears the incident very likely took place at the Moto-Mart at the intersection of North Green River Road and Morgan Center Drive - the road that runs directly behind Showplace Cinema East.

If you have ever been involved in this type of accident, you know all too well the headache and frustration that comes along with being the victim of a fellow motorist that chooses to flee after an accident.

Evansville Police are asking anyone with any information about this truck or its driver, to contact the Evansville Police Department Hit and Run Unit by calling 812-436-7942.

[Source: Evansville Police Department via Facebook]

Worst Intersections In Evansville

Check Out Pine Lake Water Park in Indiana

The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Vacation Some of my favorite vacations have been to go spend time in Gatlinburg, and soaking in those Smoky Mountains. Here's the must-see sights and must-do activities so you get the most out of your next Gatlinburg vacation!

There's A Farm In Kentucky Where You Can Hug And Play With Fluffy Cows Just a short drive from Evansville is a farm where you can hug and play with fluffy cows, and they are adorable.

State Parks Near the Tri-State You Have to Check Out As the weather warms up, all I want to do is be outside. We've got several state parks around the Tri-State area, they'd be perfect for a day trip or a camping weekend!